Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating two separate vehicle thefts they believed were done by the same suspect in the early morning Sunday.

According to Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Chad Brown, a Kia Telluride and a Volkswagen Tiguan were stolen at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. One was stolen from the 10900 block of 88th Avenue, and the other stolen from the 8400 Block of 88th Street.

Both were later recovered in Milwaukee.

A suspect is not in custody.

Brown said it is important to lock vehicles and not to keep keys in unoccupied vehicles. The man suspected of the thefts was caught on video checking car door handles to see if they were unlocked.

Pleasant Prairie residents are encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number, 262-694-7353, if they see anything suspicious.