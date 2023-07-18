The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, along with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended an Illinois man driving a stolen vehicle from Park Ridge, Ill., Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, the Illinois man escaped law enforcement custody and carjacked two separate vehicles while in Illinois. The second vehicle stolen was equipped with OnStar, which contacted law enforcement.

Law enforcement located the vehicle on County Highway U, north of 116th Street. The vehicle turned onto highway 165 in the eastbound direction. As the vehicle began to turn into the onramp to I-94, OnStar turned the vehicle off and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

According to Sgt. Colin Coultrip of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the arrestee, while in the hospital, attempted to escape while under guard of two deputies, fighting with them before being restrained again. The deputies sustained minor injuries and the arrestee was later booked into the Kenosha County Jail on numerous charges.