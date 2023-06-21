The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl according to a social media post.
Quetzatly Hernandez was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Her clothing is unknown but she is known to wear a red necklace and black glasses.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the department at 262-694-7353.
Joe States
Reporter
