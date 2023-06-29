PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board has voted to prohibit alcoholic beverages within any adult-use establishments, a preemptive move officials indicated might mitigate any future potential problems.

The new amendment prohibits the selling, serving, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages within adult-use establishments, such as adult bookstores, cabarets or clubs.

A presentation during this week’s meeting linked adverse secondary effects and the combination of such adult-oriented establishments and alcohol, pointing to studies that showed negative effects caused by combing alcohol and sexual stimulation.

There are currently no adult-oriented establishments in the village, although Communications Manager Steve Linn referenced issues with such venues in the 1990s.

The lack of adult entertainment businesses operating in Pleasant Prairie actually made it an “opportune time” to pass the legislation.

“This decision aims to prioritize and safeguard the public health, safety, and welfare of the Village, its residents, and visitors,” Linn said. “By proactively addressing these concerns and considering the implications of alcohol sales at adult-oriented establishments, the Village of Pleasant Prairie is taking a responsible approach to ensure the community’s well-being.”

Village Trustee Dave Klimisch congratulated the staff for their work to preemptively address issues.

“Our staff is good at looking ahead and anticipating,” Klimisch said.