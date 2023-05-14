PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s Recreation Department has completed the additional of two new strength and conditioning rooms inside Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.

The new space is near the racquetball courts and offers an exclusive area for sports performance training programs that focus on strength, power, speed, agility, and injury prevention. The new rooms provide a safe and comprehensive training environment for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

“We are thrilled to open the new strength and conditioning rooms,” said Fitness Supervisor Kyle Whitman. “The newly renovated space brings athletes a more private workout area, away from the main fitness floor, providing a less crowded and more focused training environment.”

The new space will also offer new classes.

One is geared toward high school students, beginner weightlifters, and those interested in speed and agility training. In the class, athletes focus on establishing proper techniques that include specific movement patterns for Olympic weightlifting and compound lifts. Coach Sam Skott leads the course, teaching warm-up methodologies, including foam rolling, dynamic warm-ups, and activation movements. The group meets on Fridays between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the new strength and conditioning area.

Another new course focuses on speed and agility training for ages 8 to 18, where participants learn proper drills and techniques to enhance competition performance. Coach Cameron Bishop leads the class on Mondays and Wednesdays between 5:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the new strength and conditioning Turf Room.

The RecPlex also offers 1-on-1 and team training opportunities for all ages, led by instructor Kyle Whitman. For more information on the private lessons, contact him at kwhitman@pleasantprairiewi.gov.