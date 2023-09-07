PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department hosts its annual "Safety Day in the Prairie" event Saturday, Sept. 9, at Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road.

The event features emergency response vehicles, live demonstrations and safety presentations for families.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department’s 100-foot aerial platform fire truck and other emergency vehicles will be displayed, including the Flight for Life helicopter.

Free refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Also at the event: Fire station tours; demonstrations at the Safety House (showing what to do in case of a fire) and Pleasant Prairie Police Department K9 demonstrations.