Pleasant Prairie joins nationwide community-building campaign “National Night Out” with a family-friendly event at Prairie Springs Park Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Activities will starting at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at the Ball Field Pavilion near the south ball diamonds, 9900 Terwall Terrace. The national event is part of a campaign meant to promote community partnerships and safety in local neighborhoods.

“Come out to the celebration on Aug. 1 to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 40th Annual National Night Out,” said Pleasant Prairie Chief Police David Smetana. “Guests will have an opportunity to join Pleasant Prairie public safety teams for an evening of fun, camaraderie, and community engagement to work toward building stronger neighborhoods and enhancing public safety.”

The celebration will feature various activities for all ages. Attendees can engage with public safety personnel and enjoy bounce houses, games, emergency vehicle tours, music, safety demonstrations and more. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

Attendees will be able to ask questions to gain insight into the role of public safety departments and the services they provide to protect and serve the community.

National Night Out focuses on building stronger communities by fostering positive interactions and open communication between local public safety departments and neighbors.

It also raises awareness about various safety measures and the importance of establishing Neighborhood Watch programs with emergency preparedness plans.

The event marks the beginning of the National Night Out celebration, and encourages attendees to continue the festivities by organizing block parties or neighborhood gatherings to help foster and strengthen relationships among neighbors.

If residents plan to hold a neighborhood gathering, they can email Police@PleasantPrairieWi.gov and include a detailed description of their activities, including locations, time, schedule, number of people, activities and more.

If plans include closing a street, organizers must also submit a Block Party Permit from the Village Clerk, fees will apply.

Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire & Rescue personnel will visit as many parties as possible. Members of Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire & Rescue are grateful to all individuals and organizations willing to support National Night Out.