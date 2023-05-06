PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department, in partnership with the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club and Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking will hold a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, May 13.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

The bike rodeo is a free event for children ages 5 to 11, from kindergarten to fifth grade. The event is designed to teach children various bike safety skills using simulated real-life situations.

The rodeo will include bike agility courses, games, safety, and raffle prizes.

The event will take place in the south lot of the Village Hall, with parking available in the north lot. Kids can test their bicycle handling skills and learn bike safety techniques by visiting the various bike stations.

In addition, the event will feature a helmet and t-shirt giveaway, bike inspection, helmet fitting, certificate of completion, and safety materials for children and adults.

Slots are limited to the first 110 children, so families are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Advance registration is required by Wednesday, May 10. Parents and guardians can reserve a spot for their child by visiting PleasantPrairieWi.gov/BicycleRodeo.

Kids must bring their bikes to participate and should arrive early to their scheduled time.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department highlighted event sponsors including Care Animal Hospital, Dick’s Sporting Goods, EMCO Chemical Distributors, Froedtert South, Kwik Trip, Meijer, Pepsico, State Farm Agent Jeremy Brown, Summer Moon Coffee, The Lettering Machine, Visit Pleasant Prairie, and Visit Kenosha.

For more information or questions about the bicycle rodeo, contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at police@pleasantprairiewi.gov.