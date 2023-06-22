The Village of Pleasant Prairie will host the annual Pleasant Prairie Triathlon Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon.

The race, which first began in 2002, will be confined to Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, except for the bike course.

The following roads will be closed to through traffic:

Highway H (88th Avenue) between 95th Street and Highway 165 (104th Street)

Highway 31 (Green Bay Road), both north and southbound lanes between Highway 165 and the State Line

Highway 165 between 118th Avenue and Highway 31

Springbrook Road to116th Street between Highway 31 and 32nd Avenue

Car traffic for businesses along the bike route will be able to travel on the closed roadways, provided extreme caution is exercised and the shortest route to and from the destination is used. For safety, all are asked to please leash all outside pets adjacent to the bike route.

Truck traffic should not use Highway 165 west of Highway 31 and will not be allowed to cross it during the closure. Truck traffic from businesses located south of Highway 165 should travel south to Russel Road to access I-94. Truck traffic from businesses located north of Highway 165 should travel north on 80th Avenue, east on 95th Street, north on Highway 31, then west on Highway 50 to access I-94. Roads will be marked with appropriate detours, and intersections will be monitored for safe bicycle and vehicle flow.

For questions regarding these road closures, please call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

To learn more about the Pleasant Prairie Triathlon, visit PleasantPrairieTri.com.