PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A residential development that would bring over 700 housing units to the village spurred lengthy Village Board debate Monday night.

The Highland Estates subdivision, proposed to sit on 275 acres between 93rd and 104th Streets just west of the existing Devonshire and Village Green Heights subdivisions, is planned to include 489 single-family lots, 85 two-family lots and 38 two-unit condominiums, for a total of 735 units.

The single-family lots will range in size from 6,900 to 31,053 square feet, with the homes ranging from 1,300 to 2,800 square feet. The cost of a home is estimated to be about $400,000 to over $625,000.

The two-family lots will be 8,625 to 10,350 square feet, with about 3,000-square-foot buildings. Prices are estimated to range between $450,000 to $579,000. The two-unit condominiums will have units of about 1,400 square feet each, and range from $450,000 to $579,000.

The proposed plan is to build the subdivision in seven phases over several years.

Both a comprehensive plan amendment and a master conceptual plan related to the development went before the Village Board Monday night.

Village President John Steinbrink recused himself during discussion and voting related to the Highland Estates project, as the land of the proposed project is owned by his family. Trustee Michael Pollocoff was elected as president pro temp for the duration.

Developer Sanjay Kuttemperoor of ZL River Development LLC spoke to the board about the project, emphasizing affordability and quality.

Most of the lots proposed are smaller than in previous village developments, something Kuttemperoor attributed to changing market forces. Young, first-time home buyers that the village was looking to attract, Kuttemperoor said, have been priced-out of larger lots and are looking for affordability.

The larger lots seen in former village developments were simply not financially feasible, Kuttemperoor stated.

During last week’s Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission meeting, numerous residents spoke both in favor and against the proposed development.

Linda Wohlgemuth, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, praised the developers, whom she’d worked with previously.

“They’re people you can rely on, they will listen, If something isn’t working they’ll do something different,” Wohlgemuth said.

Others expressed concerns with the development however, citing increased traffic, crowding, dropping property values, increased emergency calls and more.

Recently elected Village Trustee James Kremer, who ran in part because of concerns over the density of upcoming village projects, questioned how current residents would benefit from the development.

“The existing residents are not for this,” Kremer said. “Who I’ve heard that are for this are developers, real estate agents and large corporations. That is a very clear line right now.”

Pollocoff had a different stance.

“My fundamental understanding is, we should be willing to accept any kind of quality development,” Pollocoff said. “We’re not a town where we’re going to be agricultural forever, we’re a village.”

Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch also spoke in favor of the development.

“Growing communities are low-tax communities, and low tax-paying communities are thriving communities,” Rindfleisch said. “In order to maintain the level of services we have, it’s almost incumbent upon us to look for ways of continuing to grow.”

The two development items before the board ultimately passed on 3 to 1 votes, with Kremer opposed.

Other business

In other business, the board approved amendments to rules regarding the feeding of birds and other animals. Feed is not to be placed on the ground intentionally, nor are birds to be fed by hand.

“We’re trying not to feed non-domesticated animals in the area and make them stay,” Rindfleisch said.

Bird feeders hung high enough above the ground and with proper rodent guards are still allowed, he said.

The board approved a resolution designating the week of May 14 through May 20 as National Police Week, honoring the village’s officers. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, with the week it fell into being National Police Week.

The board also approved a resolution designating the week of May 21 through May 27 as National Public Works Week. Steinbrink said it was to honor the “invisible” work that keeps the water running, toilets flushing and roads clear in Pleasant Prairie.