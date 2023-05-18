Charges have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney on 18-year-old Christian Koleske a May 12shooting in the 5100 block of 29th Avenue.

Koleske’s 3-year-old sister was shot during the incident.

Koleske is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of child neglect.

A charge of child neglect was also referred on 19-year-old Dynasty Cooper. Cooper was present during the shooting and is also a Kenosha resident.

Just before 11 a.m. on May 12 Kenosha police were notified that a 3-year-old had been shot. Officers located the 3-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity and administered immediate first aid while securing a shooting scene.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and transported via Flight for Life to Children’s hospital. She is expected to survive.

Kenosha police indicated that the gun involved in the incident "mysteriously disappeared" long before police were notified of the shooting.

If anyone knows where this gun is they are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.