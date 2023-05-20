The City of Kenosha is preparing to open the 2023 pool season in mid-June, and season pool passes are now available for purchase for use at the city's two public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park.

The fee for city residents’ single pool pass is $65; a group pass will cost $160 for up to five people, and $20 for each additional person on the group pass, up to three. Non-residents’ single pool pass will cost $100; a group pass will cost $210, for up to five people, and $25 for each additional person on the group pass, up to three.

Pool passes can be purchased online at www.kenosha.org and in-person at the Municipal Golf Course club house at Washington Park. The golf course hours of operation vary depending on weather. People may call in advance at 262-653-4090 to confirm the building is open. Each person holding a season pool pass is required to have a photo taken. Online purchases require a photo to be uploaded with the option to pick-up or have it mailed. Credit or debit cards are accepted.

Swim coupons for children or adults are available for $20 and are valid for five visits. Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age 3 and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult).