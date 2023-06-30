Sheridan Road will be closing long term between 91st Street and the Illinois State Line next week for a resurfacing project in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is underway with a Sheridan Road resurfacing project, which began in early June and is scheduled for completion late this fall, depending on weather conditions.

On Wednesday, July 5, Sheridan Road is scheduled to close to traffic between 104th and 91st Streets. It will remain closed until this fall while crews work to replace the box culvert at Barnes Creek.

Throughout the project, access will be maintained for residents, businesses, school bus traffic and emergency vehicles from both the north and south ends of the hard closure area.

A detour route has been established by WisDOT utilizing other state roads. Motorists traveling north and south are encouraged to detour along 52nd Street, Green Bay Road and 104th Street.

WisDOT has designed the detour to keep truck traffic off local roads and away from the construction zone to minimize disruptions and prioritize public safety.

As they approach the work zone, motorists should watch for wayfinding signage and follow the instructions provided by construction crews, exercising caution while driving in the area.

The project primarily entails resurfacing the deteriorated pavement along the three-mile construction zone, replacing the box culvert at Barnes Creek, and installing a new beam guard on Sheridan Road north of 111th Street.

In a press release, village officials advised drivers to adhere to construction signage and exercise caution, care, patience and attentiveness while work is ongoing.