PLEASANT PRAIRIE — More than 50 residents and their pets were forced to evacuate for nearly three hours when carbon monoxide alarms sounded in their building at Hidden Oak Apartments Tuesday night.
The cause? Power washing, of course.
Firefighters with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Police officers initially responded to the incident at 4:27 p.m. at 8630 82nd St. where occupants of the three-story structure were instructed to leave the building while fire officials investigated, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter who was at the scene. Additional fire department personnel from Somers, Bristol and Salem Lakes, were later called to assist.
Carbon monoxide, also known as CO, is an odorless and colorless gas that, in high concentrations, can lead to death within minutes. Fortunately, Dutter said, it did not appear that carbon monoxide was determined as the cause for the alarms sounding.
"There were people power washing in the basement," he said.
Dutter said fire officials suspected that chemicals used in the power-washing process, combined with the activity having taken place in the basement, set off at least two carbon monoxide alarms on the building's first floor.
"All that was noted was that it was a possible reaction of the cleaning chemicals," he said. The building was evacuated as a precaution, according to Dutter.
"There were about 50 to 60 people who were present in (the apartments) at the time," he said. "And lots and lots of pets."
All residents were allowed to return and were back in their apartments by 7:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
