TWIN LAKES — Prisoners of War and those classified as Missing in Action were honored Saturday at the Wisconsin American Legion 1st District POW/MIA Silent March in Twin Lakes.

The event included a quiet, solemn procession up Lance Drive and East Main Street, ending in the grassy area outside the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, where a ceremony was held.

Held annually, the Silent March rotates among the American Legion posts in the five southeastern Wisconsin counties that comprise the 1st District. This year’s host was Post 544 in Twin Lakes.

The march came one day after National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is observed the third Friday of each September.