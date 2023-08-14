Eighty-eight years ago, a major fire in the Town of Pleasant Prairie pushed its volunteer fire department to the brink.

The March 1935 fire ultimately destroyed three houses before it could be put out. It was a serious wake-up call for the town, leading to several improvements.

“The community got 500 signatures to begin the fire department, and they ordered a fire truck,” said Kate Bennet, museum curator for the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society. “This fire truck was the start of the fire department.”

The 1935 Model 21 Peter Pirsch fire truck, bought for $5,758, sits today in village Fire Station No.1 next to its much more advanced and expensive descendants.

The Historical Society is currently raising funds to restore the 1935 engine to its former glory, and have reached the halfway mark of a $65,000 goal.

Piece of history

The original building that housed the fire engine is long gone, the land taken up today by Menards. Much of old Pleasant Prairie has been lost over time, Bennett said, making it important to conserve what artifacts were left.

“I think every place deserves to preserve its history,” Bennett said. “Pleasant Prairie is specifically interesting because of how much development has happened here in the past 40 years. There are not a lot of old buildings and infrastructure left.”

The village’s first engine was built locally by Peter Pirsch & Sons, a firefighting apparatus manufacturer in Kenosha. The company was in operation locally between 1900 and 1984.

The 1935 fire truck served the town for decades before finally being sold in 1961 to a department member. It would later end up with the Paris Fire Department before the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Association purchased it in 2008 for $5,758, its original price over 70 years before.

When the association dissolved, it donated the fire engine to the History Center, along with $28,457 in funds raised for restoration work.

After 88 years, Pleasant Prairie's original fire engine is in need of new paint and other improvements. The wear and tear of decades of service and time means it needs extensive restoration.

Mark Riley, a History Center board member, has offered his personal workshop and equipment for the restoration. He said he and volunteers will begin by stripping the truck to its bare metal and patching up the frame. Any paint designs will be photographed to be replicated after a fresh coat of paint is applied.

Riley, who has primarily worked on modern vehicles, said the age of the vehicle would make it an interesting, if difficult, project. Some of the parts will no longer be in production, requiring custom fabrication.

“The technology in our world today allows you to take scanners, scan the part, build it in 3D and give that to a machine shop and they can duplicate that,” Riley said. “You couldn’t do that 15 years ago.”

He hopes to keep the truck as original as possible while still having it operational. Depending on how much volunteer help they get, Riley said the project could take one to two years.

He expects the completed project, a shiny, fully restored fire engine, will prove popular with kids and “old guys” like himself.

Changing times

Adjusted for inflation, the Peter Pirsch’s original price was about $128,000. While that is no small sum, it pales in comparison to the price of a modern fire and rescue vehicle, which can easily cost $1 million.

Compared to a modern fire engine the more than 80 years of technological improvement that separates the two vehicles becomes clear. The comparably tiny wooden ladders from 1935 would be ill-suited for the many multistory buildings on the village today, and its open top design likely meant freezing-cold calls for firefighters in the winter.

But everything had to start somewhere.

“It’s a great story of Pleasant Prairie coming into its own as a community, being separate from the city,” Bennett said.

To help restore the Pleasant Prairie fire engine, residents can purchase “Pirsch Merch” t-shirts and sweatshirts at the history museum, 3875 116th St., or by filling out a form online at pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.com.

