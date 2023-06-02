One last time.

For the 85 students in LakeView Technology Academy’s Class of 2023, it would be the final formal gathering as a group, many of its members together for four years.

Decked in electric blue gowns and caps, they marched to their seats inside the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium Thursday night, some waving to the hundreds of friends and family who proudly packed the venue. Others soon-to-be graduates appeared to be focused on the task of just, well, graduating.

The sea of blue was accentuated with gold, silver and white — stoles of distinction — summa, magna and cum laude, respectively. In fact, the majority of this cohort held cum laude status or better. And, all the while they strode with both purpose and playfulness.

They were that kind of class.

Before they would take to the stage to be formally acknowledged for the four years of toil and triumph to arrive at this point, their peer leaders made sure that they would never forget it.

“Remember the middle school lunch table where you made the most horrific chocolate milk concoction and tried to get somebody to drink it for two bucks?” said Joshua Clark, who was received with giggles. Clark along with Madelyn Andresen, gave the class welcome.

“In spite of COVID, we managed to keep most of our mental sanity as we took countless honors, AP and dual-credit courses,” Andresen said.

They recalled difficulties of the pandemic and the resurgence of school spirit marked by the return of prom, the “Graveyard Gala.” the end of the year picnic for student government and “an amazing senior trip,” Clark said.

Long journey

Brian Yao, who delivered the senior class message, removed his mask quipping that they hadn’t seen the lower half of his face of the past three years, until now.

Known as the class’ resident “bug expert” Yao spoke of the long journey being finally over.

“For some of you, it might be sad to leave a place it's almost been like a second home for the last four years. For some of you, it might be exciting to move on to college and beyond or perhaps graduating is just a light at the end of a very long tunnel,” he said.

Yao said he thoroughly enjoyed the four years he spent at the school.

“I’m very thankful for all that LakeView has given me,” he said.

He encouraged his peers to remember the friendships they had forged, the field trips, and the projects and, for him, “all those box elder bugs,” he said.

“We have faced tremendous challenges that nothing could’ve prepared us for with our freshman year cut short by the pandemic and our sophomore year marked by overnight switches between virtual and in-person learning,” he said.

He said the pandemic “still casts a shadow over us.”

“We were scared, isolated and frustrated, at first, but working together, teachers, staff and students overcame all our problems and now, having weathered that storm, we’re stronger than ever before,” he said. “One of my favorite things about Lakeview and what really sets us apart is how we learn. Here we go above and beyond textbooks and we're encouraged to reach out and explore on our own.”

Carving their path

He urged them to take a look around at everyone who has had an influence on them and to thank them.

“Wherever we go in the future. We will all still belong to Lakeview together and I wish you all the best of luck no matter where life takes you,” he said. “Now that we have graduated it's up to us, the class of 2023 to bring everything we've done it like for you with us and carve our own path into the world.”

Prior to the class crossing the stage, Principal Bethany Ormseth told seniors she was proud of them and to remember the importance of embracing failures and setbacks in their pursuit of personal success.

“I encourage you to consider how to use your talents, passions and knowledge to contribute to the betterment of society. Be compassionate, empathetic, and kind in your interactions with others. Seek opportunities to lift others up … and be a good force in this world,” she said. “I encourage you to stay true to yourselves. Society may try to define success for you but remember that your path is unique. Say `Yes,’ to big things, live in the moment. You can and will do great things. Let yourself do those great things. I can't wait to see what the future holds.”

'Cheering each other'

Before the traditional moving of the tassel, seniors Erica Bando and Pierce Pereira delivered the senior reflection.

“We will continue to cheer each other on from near and far,” said Bando.

“Who knows what the future may hold for us?” said Pereira.

They also reminded them to stay grounded.

“Success isn’t just measured by the size of your of your house or the figure in your bank account, but also by your personal happiness,” Bando said.

“We hope the happiness in store for you looks a lot like being surrounded by people you love and celebrating life’s greatest moments,” Pereira said.