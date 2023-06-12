The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers free Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions residents need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

Medicare 2023 Workshops to choose from include:

Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, on Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. to noon

Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave., on Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Bristol Village Office, 19801 83rd St., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to noon

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.