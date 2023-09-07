September is prime Oktoberfest season, and we've got the area events to prove it. Steins will be hoisted, wiener dogs will race and even a baseball mascot gets into the action:

Old Settlers Park

PADDOCK LAKE — Where can you find German music, food, beer and wine, a classic car show, a stein hoisting competition, a raffle — and a Dachshund Dash?

If you answered Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park, congratulations. You’re already familiar with the annual event, which returns from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Festivities include German food, beverages and live music, along with dancing and hammerschlagen (a game involving nails and hammers and a stump).

The festival is hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.

This year, the venue is also showcasing the new band shell, which debuted this summer.

Among the highlights is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds — and dachshund mixes — vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog.

The daylong festivities kick off at noon with the tapping of a ceremonial keg of beer.

Here's the schedule of events:

Music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band, noon to 8 p.m.

Beer, wine and food tents, noon to 8 p.m.

Children's games, noon to 5 p.m.

Classic car show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dachshund Dash registration, noon; race at 1 p.m.

German Dancers: D'Oberlanders, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Stein hoisting competition, 5:30 p.m.

Also: 50/50 raffle, silent auction, alphorn players, hammerschlagen and more.

Admission and parking are free. The park is located at 24100 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

Petrifying Springs Biergarten

SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its annual Oktoberfest Sept. 15-17, with live music, German food and beer, Bavarian games and family activities.

The celebration is in a county park — Petrifying Springs, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers — and has quickly become a tradition at "Pets.”

Michael Grab, co-owner of the Biergarten, said he is excited to return with another fall celebration.

“Whether you’re one of our many great, regular customers, or it’s your first time visiting the Biergarten, we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with you,” Grab said.

Oktoberfest schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 15: Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Drindl and Lederhosen are enouraged.

Live music: Big Style Brass Band, starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Open noon to 9 p.m.

Ceremonial Keg Tapping: 12:45 p.m.

Games (with prizes!): Starting at 1 p.m., including Men's and Women's Stein Hoisting, Men's and Women's Pretzel Eating Competition. Prizes will also be awarded for the best lederhosen and dirndl outfits. (Prizes include Green Bay Packers tickets, a flat-screen TV and Biergarten gif cards.)

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Live music: Rebel Grace band, starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: Open noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Live music: The Brothers Quinn, starting at 3 p.m. Band members describe their sound as "the kind of music that we enjoy listening to — Irish, old country, hip-hop, modern acoustic rock, classic rock, western swing, blues ... you get the idea."

Admission to the Biergarten is free. Note: The Biergarten is cash only. Two ATMs are onsite.

Rustic Road's Lakeside Oktoberfest

Rustic Road Brewing Company hosts its second outdoor Oktoberfest celebration Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

The four-day event, featuring live music, food, family entertainment (including games and a dog costume contest), takes place in Celebration Place in HarborPark, 5501 Ring Road at the Downtown lakefront, a short distance from Rustic Road Brewing Company.

It's a safe bet there will be plenty of craft beers, too.

The event also features the 100-yard "Brat Trot" run to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

Oktoberfest of Greater Racine

FRANKSVILLE — The sixth annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine is 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 1, at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

The Thursday-Sunday celebration, hosted by Lakefront Brewery and the beer garden, features live music, a pig roast, stein hoisting contests, hammerschlagen, yard games, food and of course, plenty of beer.

Some 24-plus craft beers are on tap, and food is served by area food trucks.

Admission is free. The beer garden is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

More Oktoberfest action

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, with traditional German food and beer. Saturday highlights include the ceremonial keg tapping to kick things off at 3 p.m., music by the Hungry 5 Brass Band at 4 p.m., Dachshund races at 4:30 p.m., a stein hoisting contest at 6 p.m., the Miss Oktoberfest Contest at 7 p.m., and Pieptone performing at 8 p.m. The MGV Harmonia German Men's Chorus performs all day Saturday. On Sunday, a traditional German breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St. in Burlington, hosts Oktoberfest festivities on three Saturdays: Sept. 23 and 30 and Oct. 7. Events run from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and include live music, German beers and Bavarian food. The Downtown Burlington "Loop" will be closed on Sept. 23 and 30 for the an all-day celebrations. Entertainment on Sept. 23 includes the Tom Brusky Polka Band, Jimmy's Bavarians Oompah Band (with a 12-foot alphorn), D'Oberlandler German Dancers and Luke's Lost Arts. The Sept. 30 event includes the Zuffengruppe Vintage Porsche car show.

Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, Sept. 15-16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The fun starts with a Golden Keg Procession from the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, famous for its German-style beers all year long. The festival features four stages of live music, dancing, sing-alongs, a sheepshead tournament, keg rolling and even a sauerkraut eating contest.

New Glarus Oktoberfest, Sept. 21-24 in downtown New Glarus. The outdoor event features live music, food, wagon rides, chainsaw carving — and new Glarus beers.

Germantown Oktoberfest, Sept. 23-24 in Dheinsville Historic Park, an 1840s crossroad settlement of German pioneers. The festival has all the usual Oktoberfest staples: classic German dishes, traditional live music and a Dachshund Dash.

Oktoberfest USA in La Crosse. The longest running Oktoberfest in the Midwest — nicknamed Das Beste and ranked in the Top 10 Oktoberfest celebrations by USA Today — is Sept. 28-30 at the La Crosse Oktoberfest Grounds. Activities include two parades, fireworks, live music, carnival rides, local Wisconsin food vendors and plenty of beer.

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Oct. 7-8. The street festival takes place on the 200 block of Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva. Activities include live music, food and beer, local artisans and vendors, children's activities and dog races.

Craftoberfest in Green Bay. This craft beer festival features Oktoberfest staples, including live polka music, ax-throwing and a Best Beard Competition. It takes place 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Cedarburg Oktoberfest, Oct. 7-8 in the Cedarburg Community Center parking lot. Sausages are served all day, including wiener schnitzel, currywurst and bratwurst. Polka dancing is encouraged on a wooden dance floor. And the competition is fierce in the German Spelling Bee, from Ault to Zither. A special feature is the live Glockenspiel Show, reappearing like clockwork every two hours.

-----------------------------

Wait? Isn't it still September?

As for why these "Oktoberfest" events are happening in September and not October, there are a few theories:

The "Oktoberfest" name refers to the seasonal beers and not the month.

The first Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany in 1810, did take place entirely in October (12-17) to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The party lasted five days and was so popular, it became an annual event. As the festival expanded, the starting date moved into September, where the days are longer. Also, the last weekend of Oktoberfest in Munich is timed to end around Oct. 3, the public holiday "Tag der Deutschen Einheit," or Day of German Unity.

Our own theory: Wisconsin weather in September is generally more favorable for outdoor events — and "Septemberfest" just doesn't have the same ring to it.