Kenosha County has engaged Keen Independent to create a utilization and business plan for the Kemper Center/Anderson Arts Center campus.

As part of the process, the Keen Independent study team will develop a plan that includes a measurable analysis of the campus and recommendations to guide Kenosha County’s long-range planning goals.

The plan will be based on input from the public. Keen Independent invites residents to participate in a public input questionnaire to help develop the plan.

“Our objective is to study how Kemper Center and the Anderson Arts Center are currently being used, and to develop recommendations to optimize the facilities’ use and viability for many years to come,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “We welcome the public’s input as we develop this plan.”

The public can access the questionnaire online by visiting qrco.de/Kemper.

The questionnaire will be live during the month of June.

Residents can also submit input regarding the Kemper Center/Anderson Arts Center Utilization and Business Plan by calling the project hotline at 262-208-4572 or emailing the study team at KemperCenterPlanning@keenindependent.com.