On Point Training LLC will host a free event Saturday to help educate kids and parents about property safety around strangers.

“Stranger Danger” will be held Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burn Boot Camp, 7650 75th St.. It will feature demonstrations, presentations and training sessions featuring several local organizations, as well as raffles, refreshments, entertainment and more.

“We just want people to know we’re here for the community and we’re giving back,” said Dennis Zawilla with On Point Training.

The all-age event will teach residents about the basics of getting away from a stranger, including self-defense, situational awareness, social media safety and showing parents how to talk to their kids about online dangers.

From 11 a.m. to noon will be a Kenosha County presentation on smartphone safety. Kenosha Police Department K-9 Iris will give a demonstration from noon to 1 p.m.

Refreshments, including ice cream cones and food trucks, will be available, and kids can get free pizza. Raffle prizes include Kingfish tickets, gift certificates and more. A bounce house will also be available.

“With everything going on in the world right now, our motto is 'Get home safe to your loved ones,’” Zawilla said. “Whether a parent or child, we’ll have the knowledge there to answer their questions.”

First held in 2021, the event was postponed for several years due to the pandemic. Returning for its second year, Zawilla said they’re expecting good turnout, and invited the public to attend.

“We want people to come out and have a good time,” Zawilla said.