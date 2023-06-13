The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee unanimously approved a request for a Downtown carnival during Fourth of July week.

Carmichael & Associates Inc. requested permission Monday evening to set up the carnival between 54th Street and 55th Street west of Sixth Avenue from noon to 10 p.m. July 1-3 and noon to 8 p.m. July 4.

This year the carnival will be fenced off with and cost a “modest fee” of $2 or $3 for entry after 6 p.m., unlike previous years. Children 12 and under would still enter for free and everyone will receive a wrist band. The carnival will also close at 8 p.m. July 4 instead of 10 p.m.

Last year, the carnival was shut down early the evening of July 4 because of numerous physical altercations involving large groups of people.

City Administrator John Morrissey said the proposed changes are “extremely positive.”

“On the Fourth of July they’re going to close the carnival at 8 p.m. It appears most of the problems that we’ve had in the past, and I think even last year, were after the fireworks,” Morrissey said.

The matter now heads to the full City Council for approval on June 19.

Tens of thousands of people from across the region are expected to take part in the city’s Fourth of July festivities this year.