The Anderson Arts Center — located in a mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront — hosts an opening reception for new shows that start today:

Where: The arts center, 6603 Third Ave.

When: The exhibits are open Sept. 10 through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Opening reception: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The reception features refreshments, live music and silent auction items in the Anderson library.

Admission: Free.

Exhibit details: “Seasons of Stitching,” the Southport Quilters Guild’s 2023 show. More than 75 quilts are on display, made by Southport Quilters Guild members. There are also 16 “Challenge Quilts” on display. For this year’s challenge, participants had to craft a quilt 20-by-20 inches in size and based around a seasoning, spice or herb.

Also on display: Artworks from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Center Lakefront Studios artists are displayed in the Upper Galleries, on the second floor.

Area Artists Group show: Features works by Don Hinrichs, Betty Kidera and Bernice Serpe. The show is called “Landscape, Near and Far.” The three active seniors have been friends for many years, Serpe said. Hinrichs and Serpe attended art classes together in junior and senior high school in the 1940s and ‘50s.

After school, Hinrichs went on to a career in advertising. Serpe studied art at UW-Parkside where, in the 1980s, she met Kidera, a fellow art student and Spanish language instructor. Their painting professor was Dennis Bayuzick.

The two women went on to paint weekly at each other’s homes.

“Don’s dramatic, colorful paintings depict scenes real and imagined,” Serpe said. “Betty is inspired by her travels out West and her wooded property in Kenosha County.”

Serpe said her own works include “a recent group of landscape scenes from Kenosha, Racine and Door County.”

Take it home: Quilt items will be available for purchase in the Anderson Gift Shop. Proceeds from gift shop sales are split, with 40% going to Anderson Arts Center and 60% going to the Quilters Guild.

Note: All the second-floor quilts can be viewed on a TV on the first floor.