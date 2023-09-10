Anderson Arts Center was "sew" busy as dozens of people gathered for the opening reception of the Southport Quilters Guild’s show on a warm Sunday afternoon.

Quilts galore – more than 75 of them – brightened the rooms on two floors of the arts center for the annual show that runs through Oct. 15.

More than 140 people came to the center to take in many of the quilts, hand and machine sewn, which graced the walls, each as unique as the stories and inspirations behind them.

For Theresa Miller, of Kenosha, a dark blue background accentuated the bold orange, yellows, reds and greens of her “Zinnias” creation.

Miller who has been quilting for nearly a half century got her start with a “transportation quilt” from Better Homes & Gardens. The inspiration for Miller’s hand-quilted “Zinnias”, which took “Best of Show” at the exhibit, also came from a magazine, one based on a similar Australian counterpane. Miller said she started sewing it in January of 2022 and finished it seven months later.

“Each quilt you do, you get better and better,” she said. “Hand quilting is very relaxing for me. I enjoy doing it.”

Sherilyn Klamm, who quilted “Bete Noire,” said she crafted a decidedly “masculine” quilt with its multicolored triangles and rectangles on black backdrop for her nephew’s graduation.

“I loved the dimensions of it. I love modern,” said Klamm, whose “Isabella and the Pot of Basil” placed first in the challenge quilt category.

Patricia Bajabir, of Kenosha, isn’t a quilter but she appreciated the skill and technique displayed by the many quilts of the exhibit.

When she first arrived at the show she heard the guild’s membership has fluctuated over the years.

“But what impressed me is ,,, they all have such fun together,” said Bajabir, a Kenosha librarian. “They collaborate, they celebrate and enjoy each other’s gifts and talents.”

That is something the quilt show organizers of the hope comes through.

“We are just showing the public our abilities, our talents,” said Lori Brown, chair of the Southport Quilters Guild. “Let them be amazed by what we can do … with cutting up materials, with sewing them back together and making beautiful pieces of art.”