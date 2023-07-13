What: Racine Concert Band’s 1,514th performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Admission: Free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue.

Note: The zoo's gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 13.

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band welcomes two soloists for its Sunday night program: Vocalist Darlene Kelsey and band member Eric Weiss.

Weiss, a longtime member of the band's trumpet section, is a retired Racine Unified School District instrumental music instructor and is a frequent performer in the Parkside Reunion Big Band, Belle City Brassworks and Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

On July 16, Weiss is playing "Dancing Caballero" by Harry Huffnagle.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Kelsey — making her third appearance as a guest artist with the band — is a graduate of the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and has performed with the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee, the Chicago Symphony Chorus, the Grant Park Chorus and as a recitalist at the University of Chicago. She has a master's degree in Voice after earning a performance degree in oboe.

She teaches at Forrestal Elementary School in North Chicago, Ill.

She will sing "Italian Street Song" from the "Naughty Marietta" operetta by Victor Herbert, "But Not for Me" by George and Ira Gershwin and "More," a pop song adapted from the film score written by Riz Ortolani and Nino Oliviero for the 1962 Italian documentary "Mondo Cane."

The free concert also features "Bethena Waltz" by Scott Joplin, "Regal Fanrare" by Antonio Soler, "Overture to Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss II, "Soirees Musicales" by Gioachino Rossini, "Solveig's Song" from "Peer Gynt" by Edvard Grieg and "Tin Pan Alley," by Warren Barker.

Marches on the program are "Ever-Ready march" by Edwin Franko Goldman and "The Thunderer" by John Philip Sousa.

The band's weekly concerts continue each Sunday through Aug. 14.

Mark Eichner has been the band’s music director since 2002. Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for more than 50 years, is the master of ceremonies.

Each concert features a trivia question, with the winner receiving an American flag. Also, everyone who plays the trivia game each week is entered into the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular” drawing on Aug. 13.