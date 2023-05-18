RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the J.I. Case High School bands will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

The concert will feature the Racine Concert Band performing "Scenes from Sheridan Road," composed in 1994 by Lawrence McDonald.

The piece was commissioned by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the legislation that created the UW System's youngest comprehensive university.

"In three movements, the music depicts the varied character of the Lake Michigan shoreline: the calm of early morning, the bustling manufacturing industry that fuels the local economy and the night-time scenes of a vibrant working class city," said Mark Eichner, the band’s conductor.

McDonald, a graduate of UW-Parkside and UW-Madison, is a two-time winner of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Composition contests. His "Sheridan Road" piece premiered in May of 1994 at UW-Parkside and was recorded by the Waukesha Symphonic Band.

McDonald, who started studying music composition and classical guitar at age 18, was awarded the 1994 Choral Music Prize by the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for his work "I Am Music." His "Magnificat" premiered in Italy at the 1997 Spoleto Festival by the Bel Canto Chorus, and his "Missa brevis" debuted at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, also by the Bel Canto chorus. He is currently chairman of The Waukesha County Conservatory of Music/Royal Conservatory.

The Racine Concert Band is also performing Norman Dello Joio's "Concertante" and Leonard Bernstein's "Slava!"

The Case High School bands, directed by Max Feiler, will perform George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme from The Incredibles."

Eichner will lead the combined bands in a grand finale performance of "As the Stars Forever," by Warner Hutchison.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens.