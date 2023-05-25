Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — Composer Lawrence McDonald wrote "Scenes from Sheridan Road" almost 30 years ago.

When he heard it performed Monday night during a Racine Concert Band rehearsal, "I recalled parts of the writing process I had forgotten earlier," he said. "It was nice to hear again."

"When you create a piece of music, it's like raising a teenager" he explained. "You have to set it loose into the world, and it becomes its own thing. In the hands of a capable conductor like Mark Eichner, it becomes its own person. A good conductor knows how to bring more out of the music. Mark came to me with a few questions, and I thought 'why didn't I think of that?'"

When he composed "Sheridan Road" in 1994, McDonald was teaching music theory and composition at UW-Parkside and living near Lake Michigan. The school commissioned the piece as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

"Sheridan Road" has three movements — Sheridan Morning, Sheridan Night and Sheridan Day — that together capture the calm of early morning, the bustling manufacturing industry and the night-time scenes.

"I flipped the order of the day in the piece, putting the night in the middle, because I wanted to end with something fast," McDonald said.

When writing the piece, McDonald was inspired, in part, by Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring."

"We had a snowstorm, a pretty big one, and I was watching the sun come up over Lake Michigan in the ice and cold," he said of "Sheridan Morning." "I visualized that when writing the music."

The "Sheridan Day" section involves "trying to imagine what Downtown Racine and Kenosha were like during the heyday of the auto industry. It pays homage to the blue collar workers."

McDonald is a graduate of UW-Parkside and earned his master and doctor of music degrees from UW-Madison. He is chairman of the Waukesha County Conservatory of Music/Royal Conservatory.

"Sheridan Road" premiered in May of 1994 at UW-Parkside and was recorded by the Waukesha Symphonic Band.

The piece is dedicated to the late August Wagner, who "taught me composition when I was a Parkside student," McDonald said. "Augie Wagner wasn't only a really fine teacher, but a fine guy, too. He continued to support me after I graduated and came to any performance of my pieces. He was the only professor of mine who did that."

Wegner, a UW-Parkside music professor, pianist and composer, died in November 1993 at age 52 when he apparently suffered a heart attack during an afternoon rehearsal. Wegner joined the university in September 1972, teaching music theory, composition, jazz fundamentals and music fundamentals.

McDonald complete "Sheridan Road" in "about a month. It was going pretty fast," he said.

After that piece, he "turned to choral music writing. I was interested in setting the written word to music. That's inspiring to me."

McDonald was awarded the 1994 Choral Music Prize by the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for his work "I Am Music." His "Magnificat" premiered in Italy at the 1997 Spoleto Festival by the Bel Canto Chorus, and his "Missa brevis" debuted at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, also by the Bel Canto chorus.

The Racine Concert Band is also performing Norman Dello Joio's "Concertante" and Leonard Bernstein's "Slava!"

The Case High School bands, directed by Max Feiler, will perform George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme from The Incredibles."

Eichner will lead the combined bands in a grand finale performance of "As the Stars Forever," by Warner Hutchison.

-------------------

Who: Racine Concert Band and the J.I. Case High School bands

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where: Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. in Racine

Admission: $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens

Program: The Racine Concert Band, directed by Mark Eichner, is performing "Concertante" by Norman Dello Joio, "Slava!" by Leonard Bernstein, "Marche Caprice" by Frederick Delius and "Soirées Musicales" by Gioachino Rossini. A highlight of the band's program is "Scenes from Sheridan Road" by UW-Parkside graduate Lawrence McDonald. The Case High School bands, directed by Max Feiler, will perform George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme from The Incredibles." The two bands will join together for the finale, "As the Stars Forever" by Warner Hutchison.