RACINE — The Racine Concert Band performs its final 2023 outdoor summer concert Sunday night, welcoming guest vocalist Allison Hull and piccolo soloist Vera Olguin.

Hull, making her 14th appearance as a guest artist with the band, is a graduate of Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She’s a frequent performer on professional stages, including roles at the Milwaukee Opera Theater, the Skylight Opera and the Florentine Opera. She is also an associate lecturer in the music department at UW-Parkside.

Hull is performing an opera piece — "Seguidilla" from "Carmen" by Georges Bizet — and "Zoo Illogical" by Clare Grundman.

The "Carmen" song comes in Act One of the opera, when the heroine sings it in a (successful) attempt to seduce her captor, the soldier Don José, into setting her free.

Grundman's "Zoo Illogical" is "an amazing piece," said Conductor Mark Eichner. "Grundman was a high school band director and a Broadway composer, and in his spare guy, he wrote crossword puzzles for the New York Times. When you listen to the song's lyrics, you'll say 'that's a crossword guy.'"

Later in the program, Hull will perform "Getting to Know You" from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The King & I" and Antonio Carlos Jobim's “The Girl From Ipanema," his signature bossa nova song about a girl on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Olguin, a Racine Concert Band member since 2006 and the band's librarian, is featured on Henry Mancini’s “Pennywhistle Jig.”

'Colonel Bogey' and Sousa

Sunday night's program also includes:

Kenneth Alford's "Colonel Bogey" march, which will be familiar to fans of the 1957 film “Bridge on the River Kwai.” (The march was written in 1914; a variation was used in the World War II film’s soundtrack.)

"Intermezzo" and "March" from "An Original Suite" by Gordon Jacob

"Old American Country Set" by Henry Cowell

"Officer of the Day" march by R.B. Hall

"Scarf Dance" and "The Charmer" by Cecile Chaminade

"Klezmer Dances" by Stephen Bulla

"Themes Like Old Times," a medley of familiar tunes arranged by John Edmondson.

“The Invincible Eagle” march by John Philip Sousa. Sousa wrote this piece for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y.,

A good season

As Eichner — who is in his 21st season as the band's music director — said this season "has been very good, with no rainouts. We've had good audiences, too."

He's happy to see the band's "Rooted in Racine" series continued, featuring guest artists who developed their musical skills in the Racine area.

On July 23, Gail Lehto, a Horlick High School graduate and now a music professor in Ohio, was the featured clarinet soloist.

"The series is a wonderful way to recognize people who grew up here, played here and were educated here," Eichner said.

He added that the band "keeps getting better."

At a recent Racine Concert Band board meting, he recalled, "I made the remark that the band has improved every single year that I've been conducting, and only one person spoke up, Diane Steiner. She's also the only person on the board who doesn't play in the band. She said 'yes, that's absolutely true,' which is good for morale."

Join the audience

Don Rosen — a professional radio broadcaster for 50 years — has been the band's master of ceremonies for outdoor concerts for several years, but he wasn't always a fan.

"Don started coming to the concerts because his wife was coming," Eichner said. "She kept asking him to come to a concert with her, but he said, 'I'm not an outdoors person. I don't like being on the grass and I don't like sweating.' He finally gave in, just to get her off his back, and thought he would just come to one concert and be done. But then he was hooked."

Eichner expands that idea to anyone who hasn't yet come to hear the band perform: "We just need to get them here and get them hooked. People think we have one concert that we play over and over and over again all summer, but that's not the case at all. Nothing could be further from the truth. We play a variety of music, with new programs each week."

And if the music isn't enough to draw in a new audience member, Eichner also mentions "the concerts are free, and people tell me all the time after our performances how beautiful it is, to be sitting outside on the lakefront."

And on Sunday night, at 7 p.m. in the Racine Zoo, everyone has that chance one more time this summer.

-------------

What: Racine Concert Band summer season finale

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

Note: The zoo's gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 6:30 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.