RACINE — The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a new exhibit, "Futures Reimagined," through Aug. 5.

The show is part of the museum's annual community-focused art exhibition.

"Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show" features works by 62 artists who were asked to consider what a potential future — realistic or fantastical, possible or impossible — could look like.

Scott Terry of Mahogany Gallery in Racine organized the exhibit, inspired by the theme of Mahogany Gallery’s second annual Wisconsin Black Art and Culture Expo: Black Futures.

As a part of "Futures Reimagined," Terry invited artists who identify as Black or of the African diaspora to participate in the next iteration of the Expo theme, "Black Futures 2." He encouraged artists to consider themes of blackness in the future — what will a change in humanity look like? What would such a change feel like? How do Black histories influence Black futures?

The Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, go to ramart.org.