The Rainbow Flag is not being flown outside Kenosha County buildings after an executive order regarding flags was issued by County Executive Samantha Kerkman just days before the start of Pride Month.

The Rainbow Flag had previously been flown at the Kenosha County Courthouse during the month of June observance of Pride Month, dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

In 2021, previous County Executive Jim Kreuser, a former Democratic state representative, ordered a Rainbow flag donated by the Kenosha Pride organization to be displayed among the other flags in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse throughout June of that year.

Kerkman's recent executive order changes that.

"Effective immediately, the United States flag, the flag of the State of Wisconsin, and the flag of the County of Kenosha shall fly on any stationary outdoor flag poles located on County property; the flags of the United States branches of military service and the POW-MIA flag may also be flown," the executive order signed May 26 reads.

"This Executive Order does not abridge, restrict, interfere with, or limit in any way the ability of a business or other entity that leases County-owned property, or otherwise operates under such a lease, from displaying a flag pursuant to and consistent with the terms and conditions of the mutually negotiated and agreed upon lease. Any prior Executive Orders inconsistent with or expanding upon such usage are hereby rescinded."

The order is to remain in effect unless revoked by the county executive.

Kerkman's officer sent a statement to the Kenosha News regarding the matter. Kerkman, a former Republican state representative, allowed the Rainbow Flag last year.

"The purpose and goal of this order is to create a clear and consistent policy across county facilities. The aim of the policy is to ensure there is no ambiguity with regard to the flags Kenosha County is obliged to keep, maintain and display on its permanent, outdoor flag poles, regardless of location," Kerkman said.

"This decision was made in advance of Memorial Day, reflecting on the meaning of the flags that the county flies year-round. The objective is not to distract from that basic message, honoring our country, our state, our county, and those who have served our nation."

Word of Kerkman's decision spread Thursday on social media when some noticed the Rainbow Flag missing.

The City of Kenosha installed a Rainbow Pride Flag behind the Municipal Building at Navy Memorial Park alongside other flags. That park is owned by the city, not the county.

On Thursday state workers in Madison raised a pride flag over the Wisconsin Capitol in a sign of support of the LGBTQ+ community on order of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

"It has become commonplace for the Pride flag to be flown outside government buildings in a show of solidarity for our LGBTQ+ communities. Kenosha Mayor Antaramian decreed in 2021 that the Pride flag be flown at Navy Memorial Park for the month of June and that Kenosha recognizes Pride Month," said Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha County Democratic Party in a statement. "The number of communities flying the Pride flag at official buildings is growing, and that gesture of support, though a small step, shows a community is making steps toward inclusivity."

Hawkins said Kerkman's order has "taken our county backward on addressing issues of equality and inclusion."

"The fact that this is taking place during a time when people within the LGBTQ+ community are experiencing a sharp rise in public attacks through legislation and extremist groups is reprehensible," Hawkins said, adding she believes the flag should immediately be flown.

This is a developing story.

See how many LGBT people have children in Wisconsin See how many LGBT people have children in Wisconsin