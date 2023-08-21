Record-breaking temperatures, buckling pavement and high humidity: Kenosha will be feeling the heat this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an "Excessive Heat Watch" for Wednesday and Thursday, warning of temperatures that could climb toward triple digits.

The watch is currently in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, affecting portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin with potentially “dangerously hot” conditions.

The weather service advised residents to drink fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially during warm weather when they car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner said Tuesday will be the final day of “nice” weather, with temperatures rising Wednesday to a potential high near 100 degrees. High humidity will push the heat index into the triple digits, Holiner said, possibly to 107 degrees.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, at 96 degrees, with slightly lower humidity and a heat index of 100 degrees.

Hottest of year

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year in Kenosha, Holiner said, and could be record-breaking in general. In Milwaukee, the hottest recorded temperature for Aug. 23 is 98 degrees, which could be usurped on Wednesday.

“It’s the hottest it’s been all summer,” Holiner said. “This could be a shock to the system for some people.”

According to Holiner, the high heat is unusual for this time of year, which typically sees highs in the 80s.

He advised keeping outdoor activity limited to the morning or evening, but if working outdoors during the afternoon is necessary, you should dress appropriately for the weather and stay hydrated.

Kenosha Fire Battalion Chief Bryan McNeely advised caution during the heat and asked residents to watch out for the vulnerable.

“It’s about staying hydrated and cool,” McNeely said. “If you have loved ones, check up on them.”

People needed to pay attention to their bodies, McNeely said, and take the heat seriously. Cooling centers are available throughout the county.

Residents can find more information about cooling centers online on the emergency management page of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Sites include libraries, municipal halls, museums and more.

Pavement buckling

The extreme heat forecast could create conditions for pavement buckling in the area, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transpiration.

WisDot advises motorists to be alert and take extra caution while driving.

When very hot conditions occur, pavement slabs expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers tips:

• Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

• Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

• Before a trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

• If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.