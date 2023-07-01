Pleasant Prairie has opened a request for proposal and is seeking qualified businesses or service groups interested in collaborating and operating an available fitness center space at RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

According to a press release, the multi-year license agreement is an opportunity for local companies to showcase their service offerings, gain exposure and connect with fitness enthusiasts.

The available fitness center space is located on the upper level of the RecPlex and comprises two 110-square-foot rooms, a wellness desk and a waiting area. The area is in a “prime location” that receives high visibility and constant foot traffic.

Pleasant Prairie is seeking business proposals that complement the recreational facility and its program offerings. Interested individuals, businesses, or service groups should submit proposals outlining their fitness, health, relaxation, personal care or related offerings, along with their operational plans and vision for utilizing the fitness center space at RecPlex.

Proposals must be submitted no later than Friday, July 14 at 4:30 p.m. to Village of Pleasant Prairie Operations Superintendent Sandy Wiedmeyer at swiedmeyer@pleasantprairiewi.gov.

Late submissions will not be considered. For comprehensive information on the request for proposal, including submission guidelines and requirements, visit https://shorturl.at/ryKL3.