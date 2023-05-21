Somers Independence Day celebration organizers have announced registration is underway for the 2023 parade, and unveiled the return of the community’s ice cream social.

This year’s theme will be “Home of the Free: 2023” as the parade returns for its 55th year on Tuesday, July 4, at 2 p.m. Registration is now open and required for all those who are interested in participating in the parade.

The parade will kick off at Shoreland Lutheran High School at 2 p.m. and continue east 1.3 miles down 12th Street ending at Somers Elementary School. Staging will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The parade typically lasts about one hour depending on the number of entries.

All types of entries will be accepted until June 23. The registration form can be found at somers.org or picked up at the Village Hall at 7511 12th Street. A list of rules and expectations for participants is listed on the form.

Local veterans are welcome and encouraged to contact the parade chair or complete an entry form to participate in the parade.

Among entertainment groups already lined up for the 2023 parade are the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, Dinder Brothers Circus, Milwaukee Tumblers, Jolly Giants Stilt Walkers, Shoreland Lutheran High School Band, Mike Schneider Polka Band, a mariachi band, Rambler Band, Lutheran VanGuard Marching Band, and River City Rhythm. Somers Elementary will also be representing themselves at the event.

The Ice Cream Social sponsored by Festival Foods of Somers is returning this year and will be held at the Village Hall immediately after the parade until about 4 pm. There will also be face painting, balloon animals and other family entertainment on site. Prior to the parade, concessions will be available for purchase at the high school and will benefit the Shoreland Lutheran High School Booster Club.

Questions may be directed to the parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448.