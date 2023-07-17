BRISTOL -- The first phase of planned additions and renovations to Bristol School are underway this summer.
Bristol K-8 school, originally built in 1968, is addressing significant facility needs, which include building infrastructure, renovations and an addition following the passage of a $22.3 million bond referendum in April 2022.
Exterior masonry and roof framing is complete for the new district office with a secure entrance. HVAC and electrical projects are also underway. There is a new corridor in place connecting the school office to the sixth/eighth grade wings and large group instruction space.
District officials said the new layout will be a better use of the old space, and allows for finding your way more easily and accessibility for students and staff.
Additional projects underway include:
- A new fire alarm and fire suppression system is being installed in the fourth/fifth grade wing.
- Work for new emergency generator is also underway.
- New LED lighting in fourth through eighth grade spaces and electrical panel updates are underway.
- HVAC units, duct work and piping has been installed in the sixth/eighth grade wings.
- New energy efficient windows are being installed in the sixth/eighth grade wings.
- The masonry and wall structure shaping is complete of the planned cafeteria/commons area.
- New student bathrooms on the second floor of the fourth and fifth grade wing are underway.
- Interior framing of the Large Group Instruction space has begun.
- The kitchen is also starting with the under-slab plumbing and concrete complete and exhaust hoods installation.
- Painting has started in many classrooms and some of the classroom furniture has already been delivered.
- The hard surface play area site work is underway.
- A new bus loop for an improved and safer student drop-off and pick-up is complete.
- The playground and stormwater rough grading is complete and a new water main is near completion.