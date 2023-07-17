BRISTOL -- The first phase of planned additions and renovations to Bristol School are underway this summer.

Bristol K-8 school, originally built in 1968, is addressing significant facility needs, which include building infrastructure, renovations and an addition following the passage of a $22.3 million bond referendum in April 2022.

Exterior masonry and roof framing is complete for the new district office with a secure entrance. HVAC and electrical projects are also underway. There is a new corridor in place connecting the school office to the sixth/eighth grade wings and large group instruction space.

District officials said the new layout will be a better use of the old space, and allows for finding your way more easily and accessibility for students and staff.

Additional projects underway include:

A new fire alarm and fire suppression system is being installed in the fourth/fifth grade wing.

Work for new emergency generator is also underway.

New LED lighting in fourth through eighth grade spaces and electrical panel updates are underway.

HVAC units, duct work and piping has been installed in the sixth/eighth grade wings.

New energy efficient windows are being installed in the sixth/eighth grade wings.

The masonry and wall structure shaping is complete of the planned cafeteria/commons area.

New student bathrooms on the second floor of the fourth and fifth grade wing are underway.

Interior framing of the Large Group Instruction space has begun.

The kitchen is also starting with the under-slab plumbing and concrete complete and exhaust hoods installation.

Painting has started in many classrooms and some of the classroom furniture has already been delivered.

The hard surface play area site work is underway.

A new bus loop for an improved and safer student drop-off and pick-up is complete.

The playground and stormwater rough grading is complete and a new water main is near completion.