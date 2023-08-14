The Sister Cities Association of Kenosha and the City of Wolfenbüttel, will mark their 53rd anniversary this week with a visit of the international exchange group from Germany.

Representatives of Kenosha's sister city will arrive Wednesday for a week-long visit, tours and exchanges with the community.

Wolfenbüttel, Germany, has been a sister city of Kenosha since 1970 when it write a letter to the city asking if it wanted to unite. In honor of the relationship, Kenosha created Wolfenbüttel Park along the lakefront south of Downtown.

Over years of exchanges between Kenosha and the City of Wolfenbüttel both cities have come to form a deeper understanding of each other and formed many lasting friendships, according to the Sister Cities Association of Kenosha.

This year's visit will be from Aug. 16-23 and will celebrate the two cities' 53rd anniversary. There was a planned exchange with citizens of Wolfenbüttel in 2020 to celebrate the 50th anniversary but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The group's itinerary for their Kenosha visit is filled with a number of highlights, including a welcome reception Wednesday evening at the Kenosha Public Museum; walking tours, attending the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues fest on Saturday, and a day in Chicago on Monday. A series of tours include a lighthouse visit, Gateway Technical College, Uke's Harley-Davidson, Library Park, a Kenosha fire station, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Simmons Field, the Kenosha Velodrome, Washington Bowl, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College.

A farewell/celebration dinner will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Carthage College.

To learn about joining the Sister Cities Association of Kenosha, email kenoshasistercities@gmail.com or message the group on Facebook www.facebook.com/KenoshaSisterCities. Annual dues are $10 per person.