YACHT CLUB The coolers at the Kenosha Yacht Club are where the fire started this past April.

When the sun came up on April 3, the Kenosha Yacht Club looked, from afar, as it had for years. The only hint from the outside that there had been a fire just hours before were the streaks of blackened soot on the windows and burn marks on one side of the building.

But as club leaders stepped inside after the fire trucks left, the full extent of the damage became clear.

“It’s hard to describe,” said club trustee Rich Popovich, recalling how he felt when he first walked in. “It’s very emotional.”

Now, restoration work is underway to save the Kenosha harbor staple, with plans to reopen in phases starting with the bar this fall.

Early morning fire

Just before 1:40 a.m. the that Monday in April, the Kenosha Fire Department was contacted by a group of teens in the Downtown area. They noticed smoke coming from the Kenosha Yacht Club Bar and Grille, 5130 Fourth Ave.

Close The kitchen are was largely affected by the fire this past April at the Kenosha Yacht Club. The main dining room is being renovated after sustaining damage from a fire in April. The kitchen area sustained heavy damage from the April fire at the Kenosha Yacht Club. The main dining room at the Kenosha Yacht Club is undergoing renovations after sustaining damage in April. The main dining room at the Kenosha Yacht Club is undergoing renovations after sustaining damage in April. Kenosha Yacht Club restoration The kitchen are was largely affected by the fire this past April at the Kenosha Yacht Club. The main dining room is being renovated after sustaining damage from a fire in April. The kitchen area sustained heavy damage from the April fire at the Kenosha Yacht Club. The main dining room at the Kenosha Yacht Club is undergoing renovations after sustaining damage in April. The main dining room at the Kenosha Yacht Club is undergoing renovations after sustaining damage in April.

Popovich expressed his gratitude to the unknown teenagers who likely saved the club.

“They called the fire department, (which) got here relatively quickly,” Popovich said. “The department told me that if it’d been 10 or 15 more minutes, the building would have been a loss.”

Speaking with the Kenosha News the day of the incident, Kenosha Fire Department Capt. Stephen Lombardi described it as a “significant fire” that started in the building’s kitchen. The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Popovich estimated that work and repairs could total between $750,000 to $1 million after everything is completed.

Restoration

Crews have been working to clear the building, removing carpets, destroyed kitchen equipment and other materials. The interior will require a deep cleaning as well to remove the residual smoke smell, Popovich said.

Restoration will be done in two phases, starting with the foyer, bathrooms and bar. Popovich hopes to have those completed and have the facility reopened by September.

Phase two will be the kitchen, the origin of the fire. It was destroyed. Popovich said club officials hope for completion sometime in Spring 2024.

The restored Yacht Club will be much the same as it was, Popovich said, “but freshened up.” That means trying to keep as much of the original look of the club as they can.

The Yacht Club was constructed in 1947, with an addition in 1966. However, some parts of the structure are even older. Some of the wood floor, Popovich said, is original to the club’s previous location across the harbor and at least a hundred years old.

Several murals made from old photos taken of the harbor will be remade with the help of the Kenosha County Historical Society.

Silver lining

The one positive from the fire, Popovich said, was the jolt of energy it gave the club. Members have come together in the face of a disaster.

YACHT CLUB A temporary bar has been built in the garage at the Kenosha Yacht Club.

“It brought out stories about the place I’d never heard,” Popovich said. “It brought us together as a club.”

A club member since 2004, Popovich said he only recently became a trustee. But when he saw the extent of the damage to the building, he felt driven to do something.

“I was just a trustee,” Popovich said. “But I felt like I had to step up, try to help out.”

As he and other club leaders have worked to restore the Kenosha Yacht Club, they’ve also been forced to think outside the box to keep things going.

In a moment of necessary creativity, the Kenosha Yacht Club opened the “Island Deck,” a small outdoor patio serving drinks out of the club’s garage, often offering food trucks and live music with a view of the harbor.

“We were forced to do things differently because we didn’t have the inside,” Popovich said.

While tradition is important to the Yacht Club, the new addition has proved popular.

Popovich said the club plans to return stronger than before and hopes the disaster will bring awareness to the longtime Kenosha venue. Unlike most yacht clubs, Popovich said, the Kenosha Yacht Club is open to the public to enjoy drinks, meals and more.

“A lot of people don’t come here because they think its private,” Popovich said. “We like people coming in. We’re very casual and welcoming.”

More information about the Kenosha Yacht Club Bar & Grille and hours for the Island Deck can be found on the KYC Facebook page.