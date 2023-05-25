Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Nina Taylor, the now-retired director of Kenosha County’s Division of Workforce Development, spent 27 years in the Human Services Department where she began her career in 1996 as a social services aide. Taylor held several positions in human services, including collections supervisor and site lead for the Federal Office of Child Support Enforcement Parent Employment Demonstration Project with the Department of Children and Families Division of Family and Economic Security. She holds a master’s degree in social work, with concentration on children and families, from Loyola University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in social ecology from the University of California – Irvine. In 2016, then County Executive Jim Kreuser appointed Taylor as director of the Division of Workforce Development, leading it for the next seven years. Her official last day was May 1. A Kenosha County resident, Taylor tells us that she’s relocating to Adams (Wis.) in her retirement. In the meantime, she reflected on her career in county government, what’s coming up in the division and how she’ll be enjoying the next chapter of her life.

Q: What are some of the challenges that you and those you have led faced in your line of work?

A: The Division of Workforce Development employees are unique and highly knowledgeable individuals who provide Economic Support, Child Support and employment services. Every day they communicate with community members to connect them to resources. In the beginning of my career, services were focused primarily on meeting system requirements and performance goals. These are still in place and important, but the employees have added in serving families holistically.

For example, if a person is applying for health assistance, and the case manager identifies a lack of safe housing, we connect the person to housing supports. The band aid approach to solving social issues had contributed to system failures. We needed to look at the whole person, and work with non-profits and the Human Services Divisions, to provide comprehensive social services.

I am amazed by the employees in Economic Support and Child Support Services as they have become experts in community resources and they are able to navigate customers to other services to ensure the safety and success of the families and individuals we serve.

Q: What are some of the accomplishments in your career with Kenosha County that you’re most proud of?

A: Kenosha County Child Support Services became a leader nationally in the provision of innovative employment and parenting services. We implemented Supporting Parents Supporting Kids with the State Bureau of Child Support and the National Office of Child Support Enforcement in 2012 and we continue to provide these services through our ELEVATE and Children First programs.

There are parents who want to pay child support, but they need resources and employment services to meet their obligations. Providing these parents with employment and training opportunities increased the likelihood of child support payments, and reduced the expensive cost of incarceration for non-payment, not to mention the emotional cost to a child who has lost precious time with a parent incarcerated for 6 months for non-payment.

Kenosha County Child Support Services established an innovative and successful partnership with first Goodwill Industries, secondly the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, and lastly, with Sharmain Harris and Associates in the provision of fatherhood services. We were recognized nationally for Mr. Harris’s Nurturing Father’s Program. The parents were engaged in classes and events to strengthen the relationship between the parent and the child, which can be challenging when the parents have separate households. We were one of few counties nationally to provide this to parents.

Parenting services reduces the likelihood of the use of physical punishment, and increases the likelihood of payment of child support. This service also improved the relationship between our customers and the agency. The more we communicated and explained the complex system of Child Support to our customers, the easier it was for customers to understand and have a sense of procedural justice.

Q: What are some things in the works that the community can look forward to?

A: We recently received a five-year grant from the Bureau of Child Support and the Office of Child Support Enforcement to increase safe access to services for domestic violence survivors, nationally known as SAVES (Safe Access for Victim’s Economic Security). The WINS grant, known as Wisconsin’s Network for Safety in Wisconsin, will create safeguards for survivors as they navigate DWD programs and partner agency services.

We intend to reach survivors through outreach with hospitals and Women and Children’s Horizons, and in our daily work with W2, Child Care Assistance, and the Human Services Divisions.

Q: What will you miss about working in social services?

A: I am very thankful for the opportunity I had to work with Kenosha County and the great leaders they employ. I began my career in 1996 as a Social Services Aide, and was fortunate to advance and implement new programming. I am going to miss the employees of Human Services and the diversity we embrace. They have a heart for caring and providing non-judgmental positive regard to our customers. They listen to tough situations our community members are struggling with every day and work hard to stay positive and up to date on system and policy changes with caseloads at times exceeding 1,000 per case manager. I am going to miss the people the most, the customers and the employees.

Q. Now that you’ve retired, how will you spend your time?

A: I plan to volunteer, work part-time outside at a golf course, read for pleasure and kayak, kayak, kayak.

