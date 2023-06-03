Cheers erupted from friends and families and rang out in the Reuther High School auditorium as the 48 students in the class of 2023, sporting bright purple caps and gowns, processed into the auditorium Saturday morning.

The cheers and excitement grew louder as each student walked in with their heads held high.

Dakota Beresford gave the welcome address, sharing memories of painting a collage for Kenosha, along with recognizing the hard work it took to be in the auditorium waiting to receive a diploma.

“We’ve been preparing for this day for our whole lives and, whoa, has it been a journey. It’s been an unforgettable journey with lots of adventure, tears, laughter and heartbreak, but we did it,” she said. “As we step into adulthood, just remember all the work we’ve been through and the people who surrounded us along the way.”

Dustin Crass, who gave the commencement message, congratulated his peers on “making it this far,” as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic began in the middle of their freshman year of high school.

“A lot of us missed out on having a normal high school experience because of it,” Crass said. “Despite this, we are all here today to walk across the stage and receive our diplomas. The class of 2023, to me, is one of the strongest-willed classes graduating after the pandemic, as almost all of our high school experience was affected by it.”

Crass also spoke of Reuther taking a chance on the class.

“Reuther gave us all another opportunity after other schools had failed us,” Crass said. “I have full faith that our graduating class will take advantage of the things we learned in our time here.”

Reuther Principal Maria Kotz addressed the students with a message of resiliency.

“COVID made practically nothing about these years remotely normal for us,” Kotz said. “You grew as individuals and came together as a group. Teachers tell me you persevered and were resilient.”

Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock spoke on a theme of new beginnings.

“Today you’re going to walk out these doors a graduate as an adult,” he said. “This is the moment you can take to reinvent yourself, to be the best version of yourself. Tomorrow is a new day where you get to answer, ‘How do I decide to lead the life I want.’”

As speeches concluded and diplomas were handed to students, shouting, clapping and the celebration grew louder as students walked across the stage.