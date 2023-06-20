For the first time ever, Riverview School did not hold summer school for students in an effort to cut back on costs as the school faces a budget deficit.

As a result of a failed operational referendum placed on the April ballot, the Riverview School District continues to make budget reduction decisions in an effort to lower the deficit without significantly reducing staff or other aspects of school learning.

According to Riverview Principal Andrea Zackery, there are over 100 students who usually enroll in summer school, which includes an enrichment program and a Jumpstart program, which is aimed at helping students who are academically struggling.

Zackery said families were not happy with the cancellation, and many who wanted to place their student in summer school had to look for other programs, which come with their own cost.

The elimination of summer school this year saves the school approximately $24,000.

Other budget adjustments include bus route reductions.

The district will have three bus routes for the 2023-24 school year, with routes to be adjusted to ensure all students who take the bus are transported to school.

Outgoing District Administrator Jon Schleusner said the district was looking at an estimated $300,000 deficit after reductions, although there are other factors, such as recent changes to education revenue from the state, which included a more than $1 billion increase in spendable revenue for K-12 schools and a $325-per-pupil increase to revenue limits for the next two fiscal years.

Riverview's operational referendum failed by just 15 votes. Residents cast 633 votes against, or 50.6% versus 618 favoring it, or 49.4%.

Voters were asked to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years, starting in the 2023-24 school year and ending in the 2025-26 school year. The referendum would have allow the district to maintain its small class sizes, maintain district programming and address maintenance needs, such roofing and technology.