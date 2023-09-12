PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved all items during Monday's brief meeting, including an intergovernmental agreement for street improvements with Kenosha.

The street improvements include portions of 69th and 70th Avenues, 78th Place and 79th Street west of Green Bay Road, an area that borders the City of Kenosha.

According to village documents, the improvements estimated total cost is about $455,000. The village's portion is estimated to be about $108,500.

Village staff said work could begin within the next few weeks.

The Board also approved the dedication of a water main extension in the 5400 block of 84th Street, and a disposal agreement with the GFL Zion landfill.

According to village staff, on an annual basis Pleasant Prairie sends 8-9,000 tons of solid waste to the Zion landfill. The contract is for $53.31 per ton of waste.

The contract goes until 2027, with a 3% increase each year. 2024-2025 will be $54.90 per ton, 2025-2026 will be $56.54 per ton, and so on.

Sept. 11

Trustees also recalled their experiences 22 years ago during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

David Klimisch, who had been stationed in Washington D.C. at the time, talked about seeing people come together after the tragedy.

He shared the story of a woman who decided to give blood for the first time, reacting to a national event with local action.

"Every time I'm in the village and I see people acting locally to serve locally, it takes me back to the good side of what we do in the community," Klimisch said.

During his comments at the top of the meeting, Administrator Eric Rindfleisch thanked the community's emergency responders, officials and staff, emphasizing unity.

"22 years ago when our life changed, we saw a lot of good in America at that point in time, a lot of people came together," Rindfleisch said. "I see no reason why we can't remember that and continue to do the same.