Spotlight on: Summerfest

What: Summerfest

When: Thursday-Saturday on two more weekends: June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.

Cost: Daily admission is $26 for adults. Daily admission for senior citizens is $20 and is $6 for children (10 and younger). Those tickets are only available at the gate. Children age 2 and younger get in free. To buy tickets, go to summerfest.com.

No cash: Summerfest is a cashless festival. No cash will be accepted at the box offices or on the grounds. Reverse cash machines will be available.

Headliners include: June 29: Dave Matthews Band; June 30: Odesza, Bonobo, Drama, QRTR and Olan; July 1: A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, City Girls and Kia Rap Princess; July 6: Jimmy Buffett; July 7: Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin; July 8: Imagine Dragons and AJR

Remember: You need a ticket (not just general festival admission) to attend a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Up, up and away: the Skyglider — a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

New this year: In the Sportzone is a home-run derby available through a new VR experience.

Also new this year in the Sportzone: At 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout and SuperHole Cornhole competitions will take place. The competition will air on the radio (WTMJ 620 AM) and on TV (ESPN 2). The ACL Pro Shootout will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the SuperHole event at 7 p.m., featuring four celebrities paired with four professional ACL players. Fans are welcome to watch and cheer on the competition

School is in session: School of Rock, which focuses on performance-based music education, brings a "festival within a festival" to Summerfest. This event showcases more than 600 student performers in 84 bands from more than 60 School of Rock locations around the world. From Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, the students will perform iconic rock songs across seven festival stages. "This is daytime family fun for all ages and a spectacular musical addition not to be missed by festival-goers," Summerfest officials said. For more information, go to SchoolofRock.com.

Planning your visit: Download the Official Summerfest App to keep up on all the information you need to help plan your day.

Admission promotions:

Thursday, June 29, noon to 6 p.m.: Celebrate “Throwback Thursday” with $5 admission (until 6 p.m.) and half-off beverages (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks and smoothies). Classic rock performers will be showcased, including Hotel California, Shiny Ribs, Debbie Gibson and more.

Friday, June 30, noon to 3 p.m.: Show Your College Pride Day. Everyone who wears a shirt or hat representing one of the participating colleges or universities will get in free. Schools participating are: Herzing University, Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater. Plus, high school students who present a verified high school ID will also get in free.

Saturday, July 1, 2023, noon to 6 p.m.: All active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMT (along with up to four family members) arriving between noon and 6 p.m. who present a valid Military ID, copy or photo of a DD-214 form, driver’s license with veteran classification, or law enforcement or fire department agency-issued credentials at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for free. Police and fire union cards will also be accepted along with a photo ID.

Saturday, July 1, 2023, noon to 3 p.m.: The first 2,500 people who donate new or gently used children’s books (preferably picture books and early readers for children, birth through age 10) with a $10 minimum value will receive one admission ticket. (Books will be donated to Next Door.)

Thursday, July 6, noon to 4 p.m.: On "Senior Fest Day," everyone age 60 and older (with an ID) gets in free until 4 p.m. Also, seniors will receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. The Direct Supply Area will have 30 senior-focused vendors. All wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between noon and 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Thursday, July 6, noon to 3 p.m.: Everyone who donates three non-perishable food items gets in free. (All donations benefit the Hunger Task Force.)

Friday, July 7, noon to 6 p.m.: On "Free with Fritos Day," everyone gets in free until 6 p.m. Also, the first 1,000 patrons who enter through the Mid Gate will receive a free Fritos and Summerfest branded bag.

Saturday, July 8, noon to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the final day of this year’s Big Gig with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free ... well, from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2024 and a BIG WIN entry ticket. To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN Entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between noon and 3 p.m. on July 8.