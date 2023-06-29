Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:
JUNE
Jazz in the Park
When: Thursdays, through Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet." This year's concert series wraps up Kenosha's own Kal Bergendahl Project.
Admission: Free
Cathedral Square Marketplace
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through July 9; and July 23 to Aug. 27
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment (starting at 10:30 a.m.), crafters, bakers and chefs, plus a free outdoor yoga class (starting at 9 a.m.).
Admission: Free
Concerts in the Gardens
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners
Known for: The summer concert series "invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs."
Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.
More information: boernerbotanicalgardens.org
JULY
Music in the Park
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, July 10-Aug. 28; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12-Aug. 16
Where: Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road in Milwaukee
Known for: Musical Mondays features a diverse lineup. The Wednesday performances are geared toward children and families. Note: Concerts move inside if the weather is bad.
Admission: Free
Note: bring your own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.
Special opening concert: The series kicks off with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, performance by the Florentine Opera: Mozart in the park, featuring scenes from Mozart’s most beloved operas. No knowledge of opera required. It's billed as "fun for the whole family."
More information: lakeparkfriends.org
Bastille Days
When: Thursday-Sunday, July 13 to 16. Open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: This French-themed celebration kicks off with the Storming of the Bastille 5K Run, possibly the best name for a fun run. The street fest also features live music, French cuisine, wine tastings and a 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica.
Admission: Free
Milwaukee Night Market
When: 5 to 10 p.m. on three Wednesdays: July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13
Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.
Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: "The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer."
Admission: Free
More information: mkenightmarket.com
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 22 to 23
Where: Milwaukee’s lakefront, from Bradford Beach and parts of McKinley Beach.
Known for: Thrills in air and on the water. The show features armed forces demonstrations, including the Navy Blue Angels.
Admission: Free for the general public. However, tickets are sold for the reserved seating areas, located at CenterPoint. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the website or in person during the event.
More information: mkeairwatershow.com
German Fest
When: Friday-Sunday, July 28 to 30
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Festival mainstays are bratwurst, beer and potato pancakes. You’ll also find plenty of oompah-pah bands and the annual Dachshund Derby (on Sunday).
Admission: $5 on Friday only. Adults are $18 at the gate ($15 in advance). Senior citizens (60 and older) and students (with ID) get in for $7. Free for children age 12 and younger, with an adult. Everyone gets in free from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the South Gate only, by donating three cans of healthy fruits or vegetables, for the Hunger Task Force.
More information: germanfest.com
Brady Street Festival
When: Saturday, July 29, from noon to 11 p.m.
Where: Brady Street, between Van Buren Street and Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee
Known for: Five stages featuring local bands performing.
Admission: Free
More information: bradystreet.org
AUGUST
Chicago Air and Water Show
When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19 to 20. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago
Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. There’s a reason this is billed as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”
Admission: Free
Mexican Fiesta
When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. Open noon to midnight daily.
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.
Admission: $24 at the gate ($19 in advance). Free for children age 8 and younger. Free admission to everyone from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. Also, free admission from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for senior citizens (65 and older), people with disabilities, military active duty personnel and veterans (with ID).
More information: mexicanfiesta.org
Chicago Jazz Festival
When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Open
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: The festival "promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago's local talent alongside national and international artists," according to organizers.
Admission: Free
SEPTEMBER
PetFest
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.
Admission: Free
Information: petfestmke.com
Festa Italiana
When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee
Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.
More information: iccmilwaukee.com/festa-italiana
Taste of Chicago
When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10
Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.
Admission: Free