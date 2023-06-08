Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:

JUNE

Jazz in the Park

When: Thursdays, through Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet." This year's concert series wraps up Kenosha's own Kal Bergendahl Project.

Admission: Free

Cathedral Square Marketplace

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 to July 9; and July 23 to Aug. 27

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment (starting at 10:30 a.m.), crafters, bakers and chefs, plus a free outdoor yoga class (starting at 9 a.m.).

Admission: Free

Chicago Blues Festival

When: Thursday-Sunday, June 8 to 11. Open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: Billed as the largest free blues festival in the world — and the largest of Chicago’s music festivals — more than 500,000 fans are expected at the four-day festival.

Admission: Free

Milwaukee Night Market

When: 5 to 10 p.m. on four Wednesdays: June 14, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: "The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer."

Admission: Free

Lakefront Festival of Art

When: Friday-Sunday, June 16 to 18. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Where: On the south lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Beautiful art from 100-plus jury-selected artists from across the nation. You'll also find food, live music and activities. Needs a break? Lounge in the Beer Garden or Wine Garden.

Admission: $17 for adults (in advance; $22 at the gate). $17 for students (with ID) and senior citizens (65 and older). Free for children uner age 12 and military veterans and teachers (with ID). Note: Admission includes access to the museum.

Note: The festival continues, rain or shine. Come prepared by bringing anr umbrella.

Polish Fest

When: Friday-Sunday, June 9 to 11. Open noon to midnight Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival has brought the best of Polish culture and heritage to Milwaukee’s lakefront for 40 years. Includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings, the Non-Stop Polka Stage and the Little Miss Polish Fest pageants, ages 4 to 17.

Admission: $5 on Friday before 5 p.m.; $10 after 5 p.m. $15 at the gate for adults on Saturday and $12 for senior citizens (55 and older). Sunday admission is $10 at the gate. Everyone gets in free on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., before the Mass. Also on Sunday, get in free from 2 to 5 p.m. by donating two or more canned fruit or vegetables (non expired and unopened). Children 15 and younger are always admitted for free with an adult. Free admission also to members of the military and veterans (with an ID).

Summer Soulstice

When: Noon to midnight on Saturday, June 17

Where: Prospect and Farwell avenues, along North Avenue, in Milwaukee

Known for: The one-day street festival offer live music, along with food, arts and crafts and family activities.

Admission: Free

Summerfest

When: Thursday-Saturday on three consecutive weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.

Known for: Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits.

Admission: The $130 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a three-day Pass is $62. Daily admission is $26 for adults.

Headliners include: June 22, Eric Church; June 23, Zac Brown Band; June 24, James Taylor & His All Star Band; June 29, Dave Matthews Band; June 30, Odesza; July 1, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Trippie Redd; July 6, TBA; July 7, Zach Bryan; July 8, Imagine Dragons.

Concerts in the Gardens

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 22 to Aug. 31

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners

Known for: The summer concert series "invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs."

Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

When: Saturday-Sunday, June 24-25. open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 .m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Downtown Cedarburg

Known for: This festival features strawberry brats, strawberry chicken wraps, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry wine. Did we mention there will be strawberries?

Admission: Free

JULY

Music in the Park

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, July 10-Aug. 28; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12-Aug. 16

Where: Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road in Milwaukee

Known for: Musical Mondays features a diverse lineup. The Wednesday performances are geared toward children and families. Note: Concerts move inside if the weather is bad.

Admission: Free

Note: bring your own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.

Special opening concert: The series kicks off with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, performance by the Florentine Opera: Mozart in the park, featuring scenes from Mozart’s most beloved operas. No knowledge of opera required. It's billed as "fun for the whole family."

Bastille Days

When: Thursday-Sunday, July 13 to 16. Open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: This French-themed celebration kicks off with the Storming of the Bastille 5K Run, possibly the best name for a fun run. The street fest also features live music, French cuisine, wine tastings and a 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica.

Admission: Free

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

When: Saturday-Sunday, July 22 to 23

Where: Milwaukee’s lakefront, from Bradford Beach and parts of McKinley Beach.

Known for: Thrills in air and on the water. The show features armed forces demonstrations, including the Navy Blue Angels.

Admission: Free for the general public. However, tickets are sold for the reserved seating areas, located at CenterPoint. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the website or in person during the event.

German Fest

When: Friday-Sunday, July 28 to 30

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Festival mainstays are bratwurst, beer and potato pancakes. You’ll also find plenty of oompah-pah bands and the annual Dachshund Derby (on Sunday).

Admission: $5 on Friday only. Adults are $18 at the gate ($15 in advance). Senior citizens (60 and older) and students (with ID) get in for $7. Free for children age 12 and younger, with an adult. Everyone gets in free from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the South Gate only, by donating three cans of healthy fruits or vegetables, for the Hunger Task Force.

Brady Street Festival

When: Saturday, July 29, from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Brady Street, between Van Buren Street and Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee

Known for: Five stages featuring local bands performing.

Admission: Free

AUGUST

Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19 to 20. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. There’s a reason this is billed as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”

Admission: Free

Mexican Fiesta

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. Open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.

Admission: $24 at the gate ($19 in advance). Free for children age 8 and younger. Free admission to everyone from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. Also, free admission from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for senior citizens (65 and older), people with disabilities, military active duty personnel and veterans (with ID).

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Open

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: The festival "promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago's local talent alongside national and international artists," according to organizers.

Admission: Free

SEPTEMBER

PetFest

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront

Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.

Admission: Free

Festa Italiana

When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee

Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.

Taste of Chicago

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10

Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.

Admission: Free