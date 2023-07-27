Spotlight on : German Fest in Milwaukee

When: Friday-Sunday, July 28 to 30

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Stick around for: Fireworks on Friday and Saturday night.

Admission: $5 on Friday only. Adults are $18 at the gate ($15 in advance). Senior citizens (60 and older) and students (with ID) get in for $7. Free for children age 12 and younger, with an adult. Everyone gets in free from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the South Gate only, by donating three cans of healthy fruits or vegetables, for the Hunger Task Force.

About the fest: The festival's motto is "Gemütlichkeit!" ... also known as, “Yes, we have your brats, beer and potato pancakes!”

However you translate it, German Fest returns this weekend to Milwaukee's lakefront, bringing with it all that bratwurst, beer and potato pancakes. You’ll also find plenty of oompah-pah bands and the annual Dachshund Derby (on Sunday).

The festival — billed as “Milwakee’s Original Haus Party” — showcases German traditions, entertainment, music and food, with a variety of authentic German cuisine from well-known German restaurants and food services from southeast Wisconsin.

During the festival, more than five tons of potatoes are used to keep up with the demand for potato pancakes, and more than 20,000 brats are consumed with another 10,000 pounds of sauerkraut. A plethora of desserts also can be found at German Fest, including Bavarian chocolate torte, bienenstich — also known as “bee sting cake” — and German chocolate cake, among about 35,000 pieces of pastries, tortes, strudels and kuchen.

Road trips

Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:

ONGOING

Jazz in the Park

When: Thursdays, through Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet.” This year’s concert series wraps up with Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project.

Admission: Free

Cathedral Square Marketplace

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 27

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment (starting at 10:30 a.m.), crafters, bakers and chefs, plus a free outdoor yoga class (starting at 9 a.m.).

Admission: Free

Concerts in the Gardens

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners

Known for: The summer concert series “invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs.”

Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.

More information: boernerbotanical gardens.org

JULY

Music in the Park

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28 and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 16

Where: Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road in Milwaukee

Known for: Musical Mondays features a diverse lineup. The Wednesday performances are geared toward children and families. Note: Concerts move inside if the weather is bad.

Admission: Free

Note: bring your own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.

Special opening concert: The series kicks off with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, performance by the Florentine Opera: Mozart in the park, featuring scenes from Mozart’s most beloved operas. No knowledge of opera required. It’s billed as “fun for the whole family.”

Brady Street Festival

When: Saturday, July 29, from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Brady Street, between Van Buren Street and Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee

Known for: Five stages featuring local bands performing.

Admission: Free

AUGUST

Milwaukee Night Market

When: 5 to 10 p.m. on two Wednesdays: Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: “The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.”

Admission: Free

Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19 to 20. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. There’s a reason this is billed as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”

Admission: Free

Mexican Fiesta

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. Open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.

Admission: $24 at the gate ($19 in advance). Free for children age 8 and younger. Free admission to everyone from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. Also, free admission from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for senior citizens (65 and older), people with disabilities, military active duty personnel and veterans (with ID).

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Open

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: The festival “promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international artists,” according to organizers.

Admission: Free

SEPTEMBER

PetFest

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront

Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.

Admission: Free

Festa Italiana

When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee

Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.

Taste of Chicago

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10

Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.

Admission: Free