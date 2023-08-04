A campaign designed to raise awareness about stormwater and the challenges and opportunities it presents begins Saturday and continues into next week with statewide virtual and in-person activities.

The state’s first Stormwater Week takes place through Aug. 13 thanks to a partnership with the Wisconsin Stormwater Collaborative that includes municipalities, stormwater entities and non-profits focused on raising just such awareness.

The collaborative will play host to two virtual livestreams and encourages other municipalities to also host stormwater-focused events to raise awareness about the environmental toll of runoff and tp educate residents on how they can get involved. Wisconsin Saltwise will host a third livestream, with the support of the collaborative.

Free webinars

Stormwater Week’s three organized statewide webinars are from noon to 1 p.m. on the following days and designated topics:

● Tues, Aug. 8 – Rainwater Collection with speakers Chris Schultz (Senior Project Manager, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District) and Megan Högfeldt (Water Resources Specialist, City of Superior)

● Wed., Aug. 9 – Salt Pollution Monitoring and Reduction Successes with speakers Cheryl Nenn (Milwaukee Riverkeeper), Allison Madison, Wisconsin SaltWIse

● Thurs., Aug. 10 –Leaf-free Streets for Clean Waters with speakers: Phil Gaebler (City of Madison) and Christal Campbell (Dane County and MAMSWaP)

Free registration is required for links to attend each virtual event and those wishing to participate can access them at https://www.wistormwater.com/events

From Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 11, five daily focus topics will be available for municipalities and/or local groups with the public. They can be found by visiting https://www.wistormwater.com/stormwater-week-topics In-person events also will be held throughout the state in several communities, however, none are as yet scheduled in Kenosha or Racine counties.

Among the the collaborative partners for the statewide event is `Respect Our Waters Program’ with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network based at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers. Laura Buska, program manager, said the initiative is helping the public learn about common water pollutants, how they make their way throughout local bodies of water and simple things people can do to make a difference, including protecting Lake Michigan, one of the largest freshwater resources in the world.

According to Buska, stormwater runoff affects rivers, lakes and drinking water because with every rain event, fertilizers, soil, pet waste, oil, leaves and other organic materials wash into the surface waters as pollutants. The pollutants are responsible for excessive weed and overgrowth of algae, along with toxic algal blooms and sedimentation, which can be detrimental to natural aquatic habitats and the surrounding environment.

The phosphorus and nitrogen from runoffs essentially feed the algae and causes it to bloom, according to Buska. In fact, it takes just one pound of nitrogen to feed 70 pounds of algae.

The bloom is dangerous to bodies of water because once the nutrients are depleted and the algae dies, it takes with it all the oxygen in the water, said Buska. The process, known as eutrophication, leads to conditions in which the water becomes toxic to both humans and wildlife.

“The lack of oxygen results in dead zones where aquatic species cannot survive and the water is unhealthy to drink or utilize,” she said. “This costs the community in benefits and services such as, safe drinking water and recreational /monetary opportunities such as tourism, fishing, swimming, boating, and the benefits of having a healthy and stable wildlife population.”

