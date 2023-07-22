The Rotary Club of Kenosha West has awarded $29,600 in local nonprofit grants from the proceeds of its annual softball Tournament.
Grant recipients, along with the total grant they received and the purpose of the grant, include:
- Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc, $1,000, toward a utility van to transport food, more.
- Kenosha HarborMarket, $1,000 for SNAP/EBT food support
- Sharing Center Inc., $2,000 to support un-housed families
- Matthias Academy, $2,000 for an adapted tricycle for special needs adults
- Kenosha Literacy Council, $2,000 for books and registration for students
- Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc., $1,000 for a laptop for Supervised Visitation Program
- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Inc., $1,500 for the Career/Work Readiness Program
- BeLEAF Survivors SCAN Program (Stop Child Abuse), $2,000 to support for SCAN Program
- United Way of Kenosha County, $1,150 for supplies for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program
- Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, $500 for athletic equipment
- Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association, $1,800 for fishing supplies and river cleanup
- Kenosha Achievement Center, $1,000 for adaptive equipment for infants and toddlers
- Shalom Center, $1,800 for book/toy kits for children in the shelter
- SOS Outreach, $1,000 to the ski/snowboarding experience for youth
- Hospice Alliance, $1,750 for a new computer and software
- Kenosha County Food Bank, Inc., $1,500 for computer and printer for daily operations
- Women and Children's Horizons, $1,000 toward remodeling of a sunroom into a client resource and relaxation room
- Kenosha Human Development Services, $1,000 toward support for the Independent Living Program
- Salvation Army (Application from 2020), $2,000 for a refrigerator