Question: Who is Kenosha’s fittest athlete?

Answer: It’s certainly not me, though I can at least hold my own (most days) in a Jazzercise class.

Organizers of the “Fittest Athlete” competition are out to answer that question through a series of contests.

The whole thing takes place Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kennedy Park Rugby Field, 4051 Fifth Ave. on the lakefront.

That means you have three weeks to whip yourself into shape ... or not. Spectators are welcome, too!

Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, with the competition starting at 10 a.m.

Awards will be given out at noon (assuming everyone survives).

The contest is open to anyone age 18 and older — and we’d love to see a “mature” person go out there and win this thing. If that’s you, please show the world those of us “of a certain age” can still be fit. (Not me, but someone can be.)

Here’s how you prove you’re the fittest:

400-meter run (on grass; spikes allowed)

50-meter agility run (on grass; spikes allowed)

150-pound bench press (maximum number of reps in two minutes)

50-meter run, while carrying two 50-pound kettlebells (on grass; spikes allowed)

And our favorite: A “mystery event.” (Swim across Lake Michigan? Cartwheels on the beach? We’re obviously just speculating here.)

What are you playing for? First place pays $500, second place $250, third place $175, fourth place $150 and fifth place $100.

Rugby club

This event is hosted by the Kenosha Mammoths Rugby Football Club and doubles as a publicity event for the organization.

“We thought this would be a fun event,” said club member Carl Holborn. “We are also looking to recruit rugby players and thought it would bring some people out. We also hope to get a nice crowd to watch our first rugby match of the year.” (A rugby game starts after the contest, with our Mammoths taking on the Milwaukee Beer Barons rugby team. This is a traditional rugby match, with 15 players on the field playing 40-minute halves.)

Holborn is organizing the contest with fellow club member Daniel Cadenas, a former fitness coach who came up with the different Fittest Athlete challenges.

“We tried to have events that are simple to administer and are a well-rounded test of fitness,” Holborn said.

The club is hoping to get 50 competitors and, already, several people have signed up.

While the contest will definitely be challenging — Holborn thinks the 50-meter run while holding two 50-pound kettleballs is the toughest event — he encourages people to sign up.

“Don’t be nervous at all,” he says of taking on the challenge. “It is going to be very relaxed. We will have some very good athletes but also some people who just want to participate in a fun event.”

Signing up

The cost to register is $10 in cash, payable on the day of the event. You can register in advance by emailing rugbyfitkenosha@gmail.com. Include your first and last name, year of birth and cell phone number when registering online. You can also register in person at the event.

Note: A rugby player who has played in a men’s club match (high school and college matches excepted) in the past few years can participate but cannot win prize money. Participants will need to sign a waiver the day of the event.

Note. II: In a fun bit of timing, the Sept. 9 contest and local rugby match take place just as the Rugby World Cup matches start in France.

“This will be a great time for people to see a live rugby match here at the same time the world’s greatest players will be at the World Cup,” said Holborn, who joined the rugby club in 1987. He jokes about “hoping to recruit some younger players so I can retire.”

Perhaps “Kenosha’s Fittest Athlete” could take his place?