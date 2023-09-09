PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Safety Day in the Village of Pleasant Prairie Saturday was truly all about safety — and fun.

“The whole theme for Safety Day is to show residents Pleasant Prairie’s commitment to public safety,” said Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke. “It really extends not only to the village, but also to the other agencies.”

Roepke said the importance of Safety Day is engaging the public in the agencies providing those services.

“It’s important that people know there’s a lot of people who have a passion to serve and keep everybody safe,” he said.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Station #1 hosted informational booths from various village and county agencies, including the Pleasant Prairie Police, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Kenosha County Public Health, Pleasant Prairie Public Works and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The day’s activities also included a bounce house, a small fire hose children could use to extinguish a fake fire, guided tours and demonstrations including the use of various technical rescue equipment.

Several vehicles and apparatuses were on display outside the station, which included a 100-foot aerial platform fire truck, a water rescue boat, snow plows, construction vehicles, multiple other fire engines and a Flight for Life helicopter, which performed a landing demonstration.

Area residents flocked to the event, including Carly Graham, who attended with her husband and 2-year-old son Caden.

“We live in Pleasant Prairie and think safety is important,” Carly Graham said. “Our son is obsessed with every truck. This is heaven for him.”

She said it was their second year attending, and her family was “having fun and learning some safety tips.”

Katie Gottschlich, who attended the event with her 3-year-old son Max, said they’d attended the event two years ago and “had a blast the last time.”

“It’s just an awesome community day,” she said. “We love that they open everything up so the kids can see how it all works.”

Tim and Debbie Stensgard were there for the first time with grandson Braylan Molgaard.

“It’s a wonderful event for the community for children and adults alike,” Debbie Stensgard said.