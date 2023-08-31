The apartment fire in the 8800 block of 39th Avenue that left 21 without housing Saturday afternoon caused nearly $2 million in damages and was likely caused by an inappropriately discarded cigarette, Kenosha Fire Department officials said.

Jacob Waldschmidt, division chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau, said the investigation was ongoing, but they would likely deem the fire an accident caused by an “inappropriate discarding of smoking materials.”

Waldschmidt estimated the building damages, which was almost completely destroyed by the fire, to be about $1.5 million, with about $400,000 in personal belongings lost as well.

The future of the building is uncertain at this time, Waldschmidt said, and will be determined by the insurance company. Whether it will be razed and rebuilt, or rebuilt from the still-standing shell, plans would go through the proper channels in city government.

He advised residents to be mindful of open flames, such as candles or cigarettes, and the risks the pose.

Residents struggling

Thankfully, the alarm was raised quickly, and everyone escaped without injury. That included Gabrielle Vasquez and her boyfriend, who had lived in the apartment for the last four years. She said the afternoon of the fire, they had a friend visiting who mentioned noticing smoke. The couple initially brushed it off.

“Not even two minutes after, my boyfriend heard the alarm in the upstairs apartment go off,” Vasquez said. “He jumped up and ran out to see what was going on.”

He saw people staring at a fire on the roof, and rushed back inside, getting Vasquez, and many others, out of the building.

“He banged on everyone’s doors and pulled the fire alarm,” Vasquez said. “He made sure people got out.”

She grabbed her phone, purse, and slippers and ran out. Now, those are the few possessions she has left. For the time being, she’s living with her grandparents.

“We’re still in shock I think, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Vasquez said. “We’re trying to pick up the pieces.”

She’s trying to stay positive, Vasquez said, like her boyfriend emphasizes.

“When you’re in a crisis situation like that, my boyfriend keeps saying what matters is we got everyone out safe,” Vasquez said. “I’m trying to remember that. It’s hard.”

Vasquez, among several other residents, have begun Gofundme campaigns to try to cover what was lost. With the extent of the damage, Vasquez said they likely won’t be allowed back to salvage anything that is left.

“It’s just devastating,” Vasquez said.