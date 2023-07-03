Four local area youths were awarded scholarships by the Foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha at a presentation luncheon at Casa Capri on June 1.

Morgan Kelsey, who attended Bradford High School, received the $1,750 Russel & Clair Huber scholarship. Kelsey will seek a double major in chemistry and engineering with a long-range goal of owning her own company that will specialize in making effective and affordable skin problem products, especially for acne.

Lorelai Amborn, who attended Bradford High School, was awarded the $1,500 Paul Jaeger scholarship. She will pursue a degree in theater education at Carthage College with the goal of becoming a teacher.

Tony Ferraro, who attended Bradford High School, was selected for the $2,000 Frank Vilen scholarship which he will put towards becoming an orthodontist.

Misael Espinoza Garcia, who attended Hillcrest School, was awarded the $750 Harvey Elmer scholarship which is earmarked for a technical school student. He will seek certification and/or an associate’s degree in welding at Gateway Technical College.

Kiwanis Club President Ron Horner, thanked the students and their parents for their participation in the scholarship program and urged all to attend Taste of Wiscon, a WEstern Kiwanis-sponsored event and major fundraiser, on July 27-28-29, on the lakefront.