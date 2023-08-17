KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with an Aug. 22 performance by the Sean McKee Band.

The group is described as "a high-energy blues rock band that draws from the styles of the Allman Brothers, BB King, Led Zeppelin and others."

At shows, the band typically plays classic hits, deep cuts and their own material.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2023 season will conclude on Aug. 29 with a performance by veteran local band Boys and Toys.

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.